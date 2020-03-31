Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Rogue RA-090 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar
$57 $90
free shipping

The big box music stores charge the same price, but this is otherwise a $33 low and a great price for a starter guitar. (Also a useful weapon for holding people at a distance.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • whitewood body
  • nato neck
  • 20-fret maple fingerboard
  • Model: SO-069-RA090-NA
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Musical Instruments Walmart Rogue
Popularity: 2/5
