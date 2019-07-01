New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$78 $98
free shipping
Walmart offers the Roadmaster Men's 26" Granite Peak Mountain Bike in several colors (Black/Blue pictured) for $78 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- steel mountain frame
- front suspension fork
- 18-speed twist shifters
- Shimano rear derailleur
- front and rear linear pull brakes
- Model: R4046WMNDS
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
