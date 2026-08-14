Cruise from Avignon to Lyon on a seven-night river cruise through Burgundy, the Rhône Valley, and Provence, with a free all-inclusive drinks package. Explore destinations including Arles, the Pont du Gard, the Ardèche Gorges, Tain l’Hermitage, Vienne, Beaune, and Lyon, with guided tours and included experiences along the way. Embark on April 1, 2028. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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