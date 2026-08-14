Sail round-trip from Miami aboard Oceania Vista on a seven-night Caribbean cruise departing December 14, 2026. Visit Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, Roatan in Honduras, and Harvest Caye in Belize. The fare includes specialty dining, shipboard gratuities, and Wi-Fi, plus a choice of complimentary wine and beer or a $400 shore excursion credit. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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