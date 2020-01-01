Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Ring Alarm 5-Piece Home Security Kit
$100 $130
free shipping

That's $30 under our mention from five days ago and the second-best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Pineapple Electronics via eBay
Features
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • base station with 110-decibel siren and 24-hour backup battery
  • keypad contact sensor
  • motion detector
  • range extender
  • Model: 4K11S7-0EN0
Comments
