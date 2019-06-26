New
Adorama · 31 mins ago
$140 $349
free shipping
Adorama offers the Ricoh SP C261SFNw A4 Wireless All-In-One Color Laser Printer, which also scans, copies, and faxes, for $139.99 with free shipping. That's $35 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $44.) Buy Now
Features
- print speeds of up to 21 ppm
- up to 2400x600 dpi
- 4.3" color touch panel
- 802.11n wireless
- automatic duplexing
- Model: 408235
Details
Sign In or Register