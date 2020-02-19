Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 34 mins ago
Refurb Worx Trivac 3-In-1 Electric Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum
$37 $130
free shipping

That's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and $32 under the price of a new one today. It's also the best price in over a year. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "JPRESDAY" to get this price.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay
  • a 1-year Worx warranty applies
Features
  • 12-amp
  • debris collection bag
  • 1.2 bushel capacity
  • 80- to 210-mph air speed
  • Model: WG505
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires 2/19/2020
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register