New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Worx Powershare GT Revolution Trimmer & Turbine Blower Kit
$74 $330
free shipping

Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx Powershare GT Revolution Trimmer & Turbine Blower Kit for $74 with free shipping. That's $36 less than we found for a new model. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 1-year Worx limited warranty is provided
Features
  • 7 different handles
  • 2-speed control
  • 6 rotating head positions
  • turbine fan technology
  • Model: WG930
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register