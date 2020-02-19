Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Worx 20V PowerShare 12" Cordless String Trimmer & Edger
$42 $50
free shipping

That's $38 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "JPRESDAY" to get this price.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay with a 1-year Worx warranty.
Features
  • 20V battery with charger
  • Model: WG162
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JPRESDAY "
  • Expires 2/19/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register