New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Worx 14" Electric Chainsaw
$28
free shipping

Worx via eBay offers its refurbished Worx 14" Electric Chainsaw for $33. In cart, that drops to $28.05. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $12 less than buying new. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
Features
  • 8-amp motor
  • auto-tension chain system
  • Model: WG305
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/24/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
thedog64
Known for leaking a lot of oil.
Comes up often in reviews
I received one and the box was drenched in oil.
Even if the machine is sitting flat and level it leaks.

Need to empty the oil after every use to prevent leaking.
8 min ago