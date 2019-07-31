- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Western Digital offers its refurbished Western Digital 1TB My Passport USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $34.99 with free shipping. That's $17 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, although we saw it for $6 less in October. Buy Now
Western Digital Store offers its Western Digital 3TB My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive in Black or Gold from $98.99. Coupon code "HOTSUMMER" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping (select "standard ground"), that's $7 less than our May mention, which included a case, and the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Western Digital 2TB easystore Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive in Black for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Staples offers the Seagate 5TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 External Hard Drive in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "74883" cuts that price to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under Amazon's Prime day mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $20.)
Note: The discount may only show during checkout. Buy Now
Staples offers the Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $54.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $15.) Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to 70% off select apparel, shoe, home items, and more as part of its End of Summer Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that price to $22.49. With free shipping, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today by $10.) Buy Now
The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Newegg offers the Western Digital Blue 4TB Serial ATA 6Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive for $84.99. Coupon code "EMCTCWT25" drops it to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $5.) Deal ends August 1. Buy Now
