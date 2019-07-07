New
Walmart · 47 mins ago
$49
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $79 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: No warranty information is provided
Features
- Bluetooth
- 8-hour battery life
- Model: SP50-D5B
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Refurb Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar
$39
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 2-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 70Hz to 19kHz frequency response
- 3.5mm stereo mini jack
- USB
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Vizio 38" 3.1-Ch. SmartCast Soundbar System
$128 $198
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio 38" 3.1-Channel SmartCast Soundbar System for $128 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
Features
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- remote w/ LCD display
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.1, and USB
Adorama · 1 mo ago
2 Klipsch Reference Floorstanding Speakers
$899
free shipping
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
Features
- each speaker features two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
Walmart · 4 days ago
Britelite iRocker 15" Powered Loud Speaker
$62 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Britelite iRocker 15" Powered Loud Speaker for $61.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17, although we saw it for $4 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- 1,500-watt peak output
- 15" woofer, 1" active tweeter
- Bluetooth
- FM radio
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- USB
- SD card slot
- Model: XS-3000
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 2 days ago
Refurb Vizio 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart Home Theater Display
$643 $2,000
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast 70" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Home Theater Display for $649.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $643.43. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $150.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it. Also, this does not include a TV tuner.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- adaptive LED backlight
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- integrated Chromecast
- 4 HDMI inputs
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $248 off list price and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Ends Today
Costco · 2 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K UHD Quantum LED LCD TV
$1,500 $1,800
free shipping
Costco offers the Vizio 65" 4K UHD Quantum LED LCD TV got $1,499.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $300. Buy Now
Tips
- This 2019 release is unanimously well-reviewed
Features
- 4K resolution
- 4 HDMI inputs
Dell Home · 4 days ago
Vizio 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$300 w/ $100 Dell Gift Card $360
free shipping
Dell Home continues to offer the Vizio SmartCast 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $299.99 with free shipping. (You'll receive the gift card via email within 20 days from ship date; it expires after 90 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $100 under last month's mention and $30 under the best deal we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $98.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR (with support for HDR10 & HLG)
- WiFi
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: V505-G9
