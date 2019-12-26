Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Refurb Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker
$49 $100
free shipping

That's $25 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

  • No warranty information is provided.
  • 8-hour battery life
  • 802.11n wireless
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Model: SP50-D5B
Vizio
