eBay · 40 mins ago
Refurb Vizio 55" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$231 $289
free shipping

That's $127 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Add it to cart to get this price.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet, with a 90-day warranty.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • Vizio SmartCast with Chromecast, AirPlay 2, & Vizio WatchFree
  • remote control via smartphone with the SmartCast mobile app
  • 3 UHD/HDR-ready HDMI ports
  • Model: M556-G4
