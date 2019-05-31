Today only, VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Vizio 24" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $64.99. In cart, it drops to $55.24. With free shipping, that's $33 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the second lowest price we've seen. (We saw a refurb for $4 less in May.) Buy Now
Tips
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included
Features
  • 1280x720 (720p) native resolution
  • USB port
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: D24hn-G9