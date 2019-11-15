Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 39 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked iPhone 8 (Product) Red Edition 64GB GSM Smartphone
$300
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $40. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
