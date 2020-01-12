Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 44 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Android Smartphone
$275 $327
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $48. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Cell_cow via eBay.
  • A 60-day Cell_cow warranty applies.
Features
  • available in Lilac Purple
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
  • 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
  • Model: SMG965UZPAXAA
