Edwinlion via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors (Ocean Blue pictured) for $399.99 with free shipping. that's $185 under our February refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $170 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
- A warranty is included, but terms are unclear.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera, & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- iris and fingerprint scanners
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB 4G Android Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $449.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $100, and is even cheaper than refurb models we've previously seen. Buy Now
- Exynos 9810 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
As one of its Prime Day deals and for Prime members only, Amazon offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in several colors (Prism White pictured) for $699.99 with free shipping. That's $75 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $70.) Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- Exynos 9820 8-core processor
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $114.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27, outside of other MyWit storefronts. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Prepaid Android Phone for Straight Talk in several colors (Gray pictured) for $299. That's $51 below the best price we could find for an unlocked model elsewhere and the best price we've seen for a new Galaxy S8. Buy Now
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of smartphones. (LG Stylo 4 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone pictured.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
- Choose from over 30 models, and that includes brands such as Moto, LG, Samaung, Razer, Motorola, Google, and more
With activation of a Google Fi wireless service plan, Google offers the Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Black or Blush for $99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find for an unlocked model by $51). Buy Now
- Project Fi starts at $20/month and can be cancelled at any time
- Limit 1 per person for individual plans or limit one per group plan member for group plans
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" 2160x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the Unlocked LG Stylo 4 32GB 4G LTE Prime-Exclusive Android Smartphone in Aurora Black for $159.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen for an unlocked model without requiring activation. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 6.2" 2160x1080 LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 13MP rear camera with high-speed autofocus & 5MP wide-angle front camera
- facial recognition & fingerprint sensor
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- integrated stylus pen
- pre-loaded with a selection of Amazon apps
- Model: LMQ710ULM.AAMZBK
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- No warranty is provided
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with 4K video recording & 8MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
As a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Samsung 32GB EVO Select Class 10 UHS I microSDHC Card with Adapter for $5.49 with free shipping. That's about a buck under our December mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $4.) Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
- Family Hub w/ smart assistant & Ring compatibility
- adjustable shelves
- external water & ice
- CoolSelect pantry
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Samsung MM45 Series 2.1 Channel Wireless Sound Bar for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2-Channel Dolby digital
- surround sound
- HDMI connection
- 35.8" x 2.1" x 2.8"
- Model: MM45
