eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$400
free shipping

Edwinlion via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors (Ocean Blue pictured) for $399.99 with free shipping. that's $185 under our February refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $170 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now

  • A warranty is included, but terms are unclear.
  • Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core processor
  • 6.4" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • dual 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera, & 4K video recording
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • microSD card slot
  • iris and fingerprint scanners
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • Model: SM-N960U
