eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Motorola Moto Z Force Droid 32GB Phone
$95
free shipping

That's a solid deal for a refurbished 32GB Android phone. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
  • No warranty information provided.
  • May have minor scrapes and scratches.
  • available in Black
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • expandable storage via microSD card
  • 5.5" 1440x2560 display
  • 802.11n WiFi & Bluetooth
  • Android operating system
  • Model: XT1650M
