Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB GSM Phone
$465 $949
free shipping

That's $15 under our mention from yesterday and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb today by $75, although most stores charge at least $809.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.
  • Available in Space Gray or Silver
  • A11 Bionic chip neural engine
  • Hexa-core 2.39 GHz (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral) Processor
  • 12MP dual rear camera; 7MP front camera
  • Wireless charging
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Model: MQAM2LLA
