Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 50 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB GSM Phone
$415 $1,149
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere by $70. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by MyWit via eBay
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • It's in "Good" condition, meaning it may have significant scratches and dents
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Refurbished Unlocked GSM iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register