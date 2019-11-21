Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 128GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$230 $800
free shipping

That's $119 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Tekreplay via eBay.
  • A 60-day Tekreplay warranty applies.
Features
  • Available in Space Gray
  • Model: MK762CL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
Mini 128GB Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register