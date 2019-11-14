Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 32GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet
$240 $293
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price for a refurb now by $53. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, however the seller does offer 60-day returns.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
32GB Pro Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register