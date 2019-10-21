New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb TP-Link AC1750 Dual Band WiFi Range Extender
$35 $100
free shipping

That's $25 under our mention of a new unit from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $25 less than the best deal for a new unit now.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by TP-Link via eBay
  • no warranty info provided
Features
  • transfer speeds up to 1,750MB/s
  • 3 adjustable external antennas
  • Gigabit Ethernet port
  • intelligent signal indicator
  • high speed mode
  • Model: RE450
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/21/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Wireless Networking eBay TP-Link
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register