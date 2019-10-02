New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb TCL 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$455 $730
pickup at Walmart

It's the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition and $270 under the best price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now at Walmart

  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
  • Choose in-store pickup to see the price drop
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR with Dolby Vision
  • 802.11ac wireless w/ built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
  • Ethernet, USB, & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 65R615
