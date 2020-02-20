Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 36 mins ago
Refurb TCL 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$310 $500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $67. Buy Now at Walmart

  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who supports it
  • You can drop the price to $306.86 if you choose in-store pickup
  • 2160p Ultra HD resolution with 4K upscaling
  • content streaming via Roku TV (Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • USB
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55R615
