Refurb TCL 43" Roku Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$185 $250
free shipping

Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $185 with free shipping. That's $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the best price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $15 under our July mention of a new unit.) Buy Now

  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • USB 2.0 port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 43S425
