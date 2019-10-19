New
Walmart · 31 mins ago
Refurb TCL 43" 4K HDR UHD Smart TV
$190 $430
pickup at Walmart

That's $10 under our June mention for a new one, $240 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) native resolution
  • HDR with Dolby Vision
  • 802.11ac wireless built-in Roku smart TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
  • USB & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 43S515
