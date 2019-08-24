New
Refurb TCL 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$170 $260
free shipping

Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $169.99 with free shipping. That's $28 under our June mention, $30 less than the best deal we could find for a new unit today, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

  • In-store pickup saves an extra $1.72.
  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
  • 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) native resolution
  • HDR with Dolby Vision
  • 802.11ac wireless w/ built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
  • USB & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 43S405
