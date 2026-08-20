Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live thru August 23. Its headphones sale spans hundreds of styles, with savings up to $180 on select Beats and up to $120 on select AirPods. Apple AirPods 4 are $99.99, down from $129.99, and Apple AirPods Pro 3 are $189.99, down from $249.99. Bose, Sony, JBL, and Shokz models are also discounted, including the Bose Ultra Open-Ear earbuds (pictured) at $216.99, down from $299. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy