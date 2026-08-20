These certified refurbished soundcore AeroFit 2 by Anker are $47 via promo code "USFB08C", a savings of $106. The open-ear earbuds offer 4 adjustable wearing positions and a real-time translation feature, with battery life rated up to 42 hours using the charging case. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Open-ear design with 4 adjustable wearing positions
- Real-time translation feature built in
- Battery life up to 42 hours with the charging case
- Made with metal and plastic materials
- Certified refurbished condition
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounts across the Apple AirPods lineup, including AirPods 4 at $99.99, down from $129.99. AirPods Pro 3 are $189.99, down from $249.99, and AirPods Max 2 models are $429.00, down from $549.00. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live thru August 23. Its headphones sale spans hundreds of styles, with savings up to $180 on select Beats and up to $120 on select AirPods. Apple AirPods 4 are $99.99, down from $129.99, and Apple AirPods Pro 3 are $189.99, down from $249.99. Bose, Sony, JBL, and Shokz models are also discounted, including the Bose Ultra Open-Ear earbuds (pictured) at $216.99, down from $299. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes AirPods, Beats, Sony, Bose, JBL, and Shokz models
- Covers wireless, true wireless, noise-cancelling, and open-ear styles
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 with active noise cancelling starting at $189.99
- Apple AirPods 4 starting at $99.99
- Bose Ultra Open-Ear earbuds starting at $216.99
- New, open-box, and refurbished options available
Bone conduction headphones sit against your cheekbones rather than in or over your ears, leaving your ears open to hear ambient sound, which makes them a practical option for outdoor runs or cyclists who want to stay aware of traffic. Apply coupon code "A30VDTFB" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Open-ear design for situational awareness
- Integrated rear safety light for night visibility
- Adjustable silicone strap for secure, personalized fit
- Switchable Indoor and Outdoor audio modes
- IP66 sweatproof with 10-hour battery life
These Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds are now just $29.99 for new Woot customers, which is another $10 drop since our mention from last week. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this model. and $16 cheaper than Amazon's price. They offer up to 35 hours of continuous music playback along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The deal ends on August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable wireless pairing
- Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening
- Up to 35 hours of continuous music playback
- Touch controls built into the earbuds
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This Vevor SucceBuy air compressor is $65 via promo code "USFB08C", down from $200, and the lowest price we could find by $43. It runs oil-free for quieter operation. It ships for free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Available in 900W, 1450W, and 1800W power options
- Oil-free design for quieter operation
- Portable build suited for tire inflation and repair tasks
- CE certified
- Movable design for easy relocation
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