Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounts across the Apple AirPods lineup, including AirPods 4 at $99.99, down from $129.99. AirPods Pro 3 are $189.99, down from $249.99, and AirPods Max 2 models are $429.00, down from $549.00. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
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Expires 8/23/2026
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At Amazon, the Apple AirPods 4 are $30 off, dropping to $99. That ties Walmart and beats Best Buy's price by a buck. They include a USB-C charging case, up to 30 hours of total battery life, and IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistance. Buy Now at Amazon
- new design with shorter stems and an improved-fitting bud
- USB-C charging
- smallest charging case yet for AirPods
- 30 hours of battery life
- three months of Apple Music for free
- free engraving
- Model: MXP63LL/A
These Apple AirPods Pro 3 earbuds are $59 off the regular $249 today price at Amazon. It's a $10 drop since our mention from two weeks ago. They add features not found on the previous generation, including heart rate sensing, Live Translation, and a Hearing Aid mode with automatic Conversation Boost. Battery life reaches up to 8 hours with noise cancellation on, or up to 10 hours using the Hearing Aid feature. Buy Now at Amazon
- Live translation
- Twice the ANC as first generation AirPods Pro
- 5 tip sizes
- IP57 dust- and water-resistance
At Amazon, get the Apple AirPods Max 2 for $449. It's the second-best price we've seen for the Apple AirPods Max 2. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, the Apple AirPods 4 are $99, down from $129. They include the Apple-designed H2 chip with Personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking, plus an IP54 rating for dust, sweat, and water resistance. Buy Now at Amazon
- new design with shorter stems and an improved-fitting bud
- USB-C charging
- smallest charging case yet for AirPods
- 30 hours of battery life
- three months of Apple Music for free
- free engraving
- Model: MXP63LL/A
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
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