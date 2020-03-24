Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
$55 $200
free shipping

That's $73 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • They're offered by Secondipity via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
Features
  • up to 35 hours of music per charge
  • selectable active noise cancellation
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • microphone & on-board controls
  • 40mm dynamic drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Model: WH-CH700N
