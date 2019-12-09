Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Sony 65" 4K UHD HDR Smart UHD TV
$637 $749
free shipping

That's $393 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Discount applies in-cart.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR support
  • Buetooth 4.2
  • Built-in Chromecast
  • 4 HDMI ports; USB
  • Model: XBR65X850G/C
