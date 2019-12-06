Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 17 mins ago
Refurb Sony 65" 4K HDR OLED Smart TV w/ $400 Dell GC
$1,699 $3,498
free shipping

That's $600 less than you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Vip Outlet via eBay.
  • Add to cart to get this discount.
  • A 90-day warranty from VIP Outlet applies.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
  • Android OS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • built-in Google Assistant (also compatible with Amazon Alexa)
  • 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: XBR65A8F
