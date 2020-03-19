Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Sony 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $560
free shipping

That's the best we've seen for a Sony 55" 4K TV, and $110 less than a refurb model elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

  • No warranty information is provided
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • 3 USB, 4 HDMI
  • 2 10W speakers
  • Smart TV with access to streaming services
  • Google Home and Amazon Alexa compatibility
  • Model: XBR-55X850G
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
