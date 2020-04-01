Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Sony 48.5" 4K Flat LED UHD Smart Television
$300 $500
free shipping

Save $300 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at Walmart

  • No clear warranty info is provided.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps (Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Android games, etc.)
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: XBR-49X800E
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
