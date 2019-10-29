New
eBay · 52 mins ago
Refurb Shark Rocket Professional Performance Plus Upright Vacuum
$67 $160
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $53 and the lowest price we've seen for any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Add to cart to get this discount.
  • Sold by VM Express via eBay.
  • A 60-day VMInnovations warranty is included.
Features
  • swivel steering
  • 30-foot power cord
  • crevice tool with LED light
  • 8.2-foot hose
  • LED headlights
  • washable HEPA filter
  • 11" cleaning path
  • Model: NV472
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/29/2019
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Shark
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register