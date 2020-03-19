Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 16 mins ago
Refurb Shark Navigator Professional Upright Corded Bagless Vacuum
$90 $200
free shipping

That's $22 under our February mention of a new one, and $83 under the best price we could find for a new one today.

Update: It's now $89.99. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • accessories include hard floor hero, pet power brush, dusting brush, and 8” crevice tool
  • swivel steering
  • Model: NV370
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNSRK"
  • Published 17 hr ago
    Verified 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
