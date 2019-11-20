Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 17 mins ago
Refurb Samsung Q60 55" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV
$600 $700
free shipping

That's $98 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Quantum HDR 4X
  • Smart TV with Bixby Voice (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • AMD FreeSync
  • Bluetooth, Ethernet
  • 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
  • Model: QN55Q60RAFXZA
Refurbished 55" 4K Smart TV
