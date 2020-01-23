Open Offer in New Tab
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 32GB WiFi Android Tablet (2019)
$88 $139
free shipping

That's at least $62 less than you'd pay for a new one today and $53 less than our mention for a new one last November.

Update: The price has increased to $87.62. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" to get this discount.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • available in Black
  • Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
  • 5MP camera
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 19 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Samsung
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
