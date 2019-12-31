Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10" 128GB WiFi Tablet (2019)
$167 $319
free shipping

That's $116 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest price we've seen.

Update: The price has increased to $166.54 after coupon. Buy Now at eBay

  • To get this deal, add it to cart and apply coupon code "JUMBOSAVE".
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 display Samsung 8-Core 1.8GHz processor
  • 3GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • 5MP front- and 8MP rear-facing camera
  • Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
  • Model: SM-T510NZKGXAR
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 17 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
