eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$70 $130
free shipping

That's $14 under our November mention of an open-box unit and $30 less than you'd pay for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • A 90-day Samsung warranty applies.
Features
  • available in Black
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • microphone
  • up to 6 hours of use per charge
  • 252mAh charging case
  • Model: SM-R170NZKAXAR
