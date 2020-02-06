Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 15 mins ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Active 40mm Smartwatch
$102 $120
free shipping

That's $98 less than most retailers charge for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Add to cart to get this price.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • 1.1" 360x360 AMOLED display
  • Compatible with iOS and Android devices
  • Bluetooth 4.2 + NFC
  • Model: SM-R500NZKAXAR
