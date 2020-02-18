Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung 58" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$305 $429
free shipping

That's at least $64 less than you'd pay for a new one and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty applies.
  • Use code "JPRESDAY" to get this price.
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • 2 USB and 3 HDMI inputs
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth
  • Model: UN58MU6070EXZA
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires 2/18/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
