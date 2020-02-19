Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 11 mins ago
Refurb Samsung 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$186 $219
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen in any condition and $109 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
  • Use coupon code "JPRESDAY" to get this price.
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • WiFi
  • Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN50RU7200FXZA
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires 2/19/2020
