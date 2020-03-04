Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 39 mins ago
Refurb Samsung 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$175 $219
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $140. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies.
  • The price drops in cart.
Features
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
  • WiFi
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Model: UN50NU6900BXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/4/2020
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
LED 50" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register