Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung 4.1-Channel 220W Soundbar System
$140 $191
free shipping

That's $10 less than we could find for a used system elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
  • Bluetooth
  • Model: HW-MM37/ZA
