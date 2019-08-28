Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the refurbished Poulan Pro 16" 2-Cycle Gas Powered Chainsaw for $90.99 with free shipping. That's $64 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Makita Impact Gold Ultra-Magnetic Torsion Insert Bit Holder for $3.36 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ontel SpeedOut Damaged Screw and Bolt Extractor 4-Piece Set for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $7.90. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Milescraft Drillmate Drill Guide for $31.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6 today. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
