Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Poulan Pro 16" 2-Cycle Gas Powered Chainsaw
$91
free shipping

Walmart offers the refurbished Poulan Pro 16" 2-Cycle Gas Powered Chainsaw for $90.99 with free shipping. That's $64 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now

  • No warranty information is available.
  • 40cc, 2-stroke engine
  • 16" bar with chain
  • Automatic, gear-driven oiler
  • Spring-assist pull cord
  • Model: PR4016
