Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 37 mins ago
Refurb Pet Hair Eraser Bagless Multi-Cyclonic Upright Vacuum
$80 $280
free shipping

That's $73 under our January mention of this refurb, $60 under the best price we could find for a new one today, and the best price we've seen in any condition by $73. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bissel via eBay.
  • A 5-year warranty applies.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • headlight
  • handle controls
  • edge cleaning
  • height adjustment
  • Model: 1650
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/3/2020
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Bissell
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register