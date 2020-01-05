Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 30 mins ago
Refurb Parrot Anafi Portable Drone w/ 4K HDR Camera
$400 $700
free shipping

That's the best price for this refurb by $34, and $159 less than the best price for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by tech-rabbit via eBay
  • No warranty information is available.
Features
  • 180° tilt gimbal and up to 2.8X lossless zoom (1.4 in 4K)
  • wide-angle aspherical lens
  • up to 25 minute flight time
  • max range up to two miles
  • Model: PF728000
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Digital Cameras eBay Parrot
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register